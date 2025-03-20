Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of 6.09-6.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

