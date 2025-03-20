Top Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares of companies that operate primarily within the outdoor recreation and sporting goods industries. These companies typically produce or retail items like camping gear, outdoor apparel, bicycles, and other equipment designed for activities such as hiking, fishing, or adventure tourism, and their performance can be influenced by seasonal trends and consumer interest in outdoor lifestyles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $11.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

