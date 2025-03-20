Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,568.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $315.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.15 and its 200 day moving average is $299.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.04.

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total transaction of $2,554,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,743.34. This represents a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

