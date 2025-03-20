Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 359,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,664. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. This represents a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,540.96. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 860,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,597. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,520,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,494.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 384,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 274,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.