Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

