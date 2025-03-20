Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $653,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

