Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,563,121 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,563,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,094,000. Summit Materials makes up 1.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $7,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 822,222 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period.
SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70.
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
