LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,916 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in LivaNova by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 93,311 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LIVN opened at $40.84 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
