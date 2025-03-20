Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Drops By 13.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 10,760,000 shares. Approximately 29.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

