Magnetar Financial LLC Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,123 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

