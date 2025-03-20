Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.95 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

