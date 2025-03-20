Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Director David R. Epstein Sells 990 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) Director David R. Epstein sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $46,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,879.72. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

