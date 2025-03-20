Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $57,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.