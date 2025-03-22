Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – March 22nd

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, facilitating, or leveraging virtual worlds and augmented reality platforms, often tied to emerging technologies like virtual reality, blockchain, and social networking. These stocks typically encompass firms in gaming, hardware, software, and digital services that are paving the way for immersive online experiences and new digital economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $117.70. 265,860,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,198,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.16 and a 200-day moving average of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $130.75. 1,121,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. Globant has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

