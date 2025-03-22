Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,480,644 shares changing hands.

Asiamet Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

