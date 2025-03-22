Promising Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

Merck & Co., Inc., Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the medical industry, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. They offer investors exposure to an industry characterized by innovation, evolving regulatory environments, and demographic shifts that can significantly influence market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,284,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,173. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,577,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,884,571. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $147.22 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,192,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.47.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.02.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $163.40. 17,012,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,371. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

