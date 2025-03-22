Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and traded as high as $49.35. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 2,370 shares.
Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
