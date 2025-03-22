Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and traded as high as $49.35. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 2,370 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.5 %

About Hannover Rück

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.