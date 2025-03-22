The Character Group (LON:CCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.58 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.43). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 263.99 ($3.41), with a volume of 18,846 shares changing hands.

The Character Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.97.

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 29.76 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The Character Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts expect that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 EPS for the current year.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The Character Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.27%.

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

