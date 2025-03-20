Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

