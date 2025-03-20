Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 591 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $334.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

