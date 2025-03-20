Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,457,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,564. The stock has a market cap of £616.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.68. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.76).

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

In related news, insider Simon Bourne sold 14,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.08), for a total value of £33,293.76 ($43,311.77). Also, insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,090.41). Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

