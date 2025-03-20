Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Korro Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

