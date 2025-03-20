Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,955.0 days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $13.08.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
