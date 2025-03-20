Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.22. 16,850,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 20,517,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,545.54. The trade was a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 85.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,008.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

