Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NVG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 120,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $11,752,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 631,015 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,279,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,070,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

