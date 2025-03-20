Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Decreases By 16.9%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maison Solutions Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,261. Maison Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

