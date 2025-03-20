Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,609,579.70. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.