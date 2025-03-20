Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $170.43 and last traded at $172.00. Approximately 3,972,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,082,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $901.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

