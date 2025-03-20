Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $441.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.130 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 8.3 %

LE traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 142,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.80. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

