The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

The Pebble Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Pebble Group stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 39.90 ($0.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.91. The company has a market capitalization of £65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Activity

The Pebble Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £32,551.20 ($42,345.78). 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Featured Stories

