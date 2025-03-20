Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 286.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMNM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

IMNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 126,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,106. Immunome has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $681.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares during the last quarter. Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,939,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,282,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 246,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

