Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBRE stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 131 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,994. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39). The company has a market cap of £326.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.01.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

