Penny Stocks To Follow Now – March 19th

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Aterian, and Plug Power are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced equity shares, usually trading for less than $5 per share, often issued by small, less-established companies. They tend to be highly volatile and speculative investments, characterized by limited liquidity and minimal regulatory oversight, making them riskier than stocks of larger, well-established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,465,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,143. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Aterian (ATER)

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Aterian stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,608,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,397. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 82,749,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,339,334. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

