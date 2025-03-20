ProVise Management Group LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,519 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 164,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000.

BATS FLQM opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

