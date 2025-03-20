GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

