GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.