ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $207.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $294.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

