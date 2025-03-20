Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $79.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.56 on Friday. Shell has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

