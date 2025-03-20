LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

LivaNova stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

