NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

