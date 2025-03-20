Morgan Stanley Lowers Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target to $4.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRFree Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,009,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

