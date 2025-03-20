Morgan Stanley Lowers Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Price Target to $4.00

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,009,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

