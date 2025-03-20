Needham & Company LLC Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $80.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

NKE opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. NIKE has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

