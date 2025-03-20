Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $21.71

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IRT opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.26.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.