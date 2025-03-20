Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $30.06 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $30,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,688,000 after purchasing an additional 350,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,075,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

