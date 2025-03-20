Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.