Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SLB opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

