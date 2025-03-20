BluePointe Capital Management LLC Buys 78,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.