Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $559,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 1.7 %

LEN opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $187.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

