Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 582,353 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 249.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $51,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Hexcel

Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

