Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.69 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $35,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Retireful LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,852,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $214.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

